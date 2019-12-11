Dale Minix was born February 26, 1964 in Galveston to James and Dorothy Florence-Minix.
Dale had a huge heart that matched his personality; always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. Dale had professed his faith and belief in Jesus Christ as his lord and savior at First Union Baptist Church.
At a young age, Dale started working at Galveston Park Board and successfully committed 20+ years before retiring in 2011. Dale worked as a Longshoreman for 9 years until his health failed.
Dale was preceded in death by his father, James B. Minix; brother, Anthony Minix; and sister, Linda Minix.
Survived by his mother, Dorothy Minix; four daughters, Ashley and Ivon Minix, Jenny Ibanez, and Kayjuana James. Two step-daughters, Janel and Fashaun Ibanez; and 8 grandchildren. Siblings, Mary Florence (Charles), Cynthia Minix (John), Dora Alex, and Darryl Minix. Devoted and longtime friend for many years, Velma Powell. Along with a host of uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended family and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Wynn Funeral Home, 602 32nd St., Galveston. Viewing at 1 p.m. with a funeral service at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
