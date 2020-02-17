SANTA FE—Ms. Felicia Ann (Edwards) Amato passed from this life Friday evening, February 14, 2020, in Santa Fe.
Felicia was born June 25, 1980 in Rawlins, Wyoming but made her way to Santa Fe – the place she called home for 32 years. She attended Santa Fe High School where she was always active in extracurricular activities. She was a member of the SFHS Band where she played the clarinet and played second base for the SFHS softball team. She graduated from Santa Fe in 1998 with honors from the National Art Honor Society and enjoyed keeping up with her friends through the Class of Santa Fe 98’ Facebook page. She was a huge Harry Potter fan and loved watching Marvel and DC movies. Her light on earth may be dimmed, but it shines bright, now more than ever, in the lives she touched. She will be tremendously missed and forever loved.
Survivors include her daughters, Carlee Lynn Garwood, Addison Rene Amato; parents, Andrew and Doris Courteau; grandmother, Mary Garner; sisters, Melissa Colette Herrin-Courteau an husband, Rodney Herrin, Christine Michelle Courteau; half-sister, Angie Kelly; cousins, David Courteau, Adrienne Courteau, Austen Jud and wife, Emily; faithful pup companions Gizmo and Zubi, ex-husband, Greg Amato.
A celebration of life will be from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at Hidden Palms, 3706 Avenue E½, Santa Fe, Texas 77510.
Felicia’s family was blessed by the love and compassion shown by so many during a difficult time. A special thanks to Gwendolyn Richardson, Katy Keeling, Tonya Jinkensen, Gina Bouvier and all the wonderful nursing staff at the MD Anderson Chemo Center – we are forever grateful for you.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Felicia’s name to MD Anderson Cancer Center, 1515 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston Texas 77030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.