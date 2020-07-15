Dixie Lee Dudley, 71, resident of Santa Fe, Texas passed from this life, Saturday July 11, 2020 surrounded by her family. Dixie was born in Dickinson, Texas to proud and loving parents, Charles and Sara Medlock, January 22, 1949. She grew up to meet and become the loving wife of Richard Edwin Dudley and the caring and loving mother of four.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Dixie leaves to cherish her memory, husband Richard Dudley; daughter, Kandayce Brown and husband Chris; sons, Darrel Dudley, Danny Dudley and wife Karen, and Derrick Dudley and wife Jessica; sister, Teresa Goodwin; brothers, Chuck Medlock and wife Julie, and Tommy Medlock and wife Robin; fourteen grandchildren and one great-grandchild as well as numerous friends.
In her honor a funeral service will be held Monday, July 20, 2020 at 10:00am in the Crowder Funeral Home Chapel, Dickinson, Texas with interment following at Forest Park East, Webster Texas.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to MD Anderson Cancer Center, Multiple Myeloma Research, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210-4486 or www.mdanderson.org/gifts in honor of Dixie Dudley.
