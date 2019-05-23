1925 - 2019
Hendrick Phillip Kibbe, Sr. was born in Galveston, TX on September 9, 1925 to Rene Joseph Kibbe and Gertrude Blanche Dion Kibbe. As the 10th child of 14 children, Mr. Kibbe was Christened at Holy Rosary Church. He attended Booker T. Washington Elementary School and Central High School in Galveston.
He served in the navy during World War II, from 1942-1945, and was known as a popular photographer for many years in the Galveston area, which was followed by a long career at Union Carbide until his retirement.
Mr. Kibbe is survived by one brother, Lawrence Payne Kibbe, of Galveston, and his children: Trudie Kibbe Reed (Melvin) of Port Orange, FL; Hendrick Phillip Kibbe, Jr. (Theresa) of Texas City; Janet Marie Alexander (James) of Upper Marlboro, MD; Brock Bernard Kibbe (Diane) of Baytown; Kerry Ann Nguyen (Lou) of Bakersfield, CA; and two special daughters Shirl and Christa Veal of Texas City. He leaves behind many cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
Mr. Kibbe will be truly missed by all who enjoyed his humor, wisdom, and history of Galveston and World War II.
Mr. Kibbe will be funeralized on Saturday, May 25th at Wynn Funeral Home located at 602 32nd Street in Galveston, Texas. The Viewing of the Body will take place at 10:00 a.m., with a Memorial Service that will follow at 11:00 a.m.
