Irma Ruth Suttle Donaloio Sweeney Rahr

GALVESTON, TX — Irma S. Rahr passed away on October 3, 2022 with her daughter and her caregiver by her side. One of nine children, she was born on the family farm in the Town of Colchester, Delaware County, New York to Ward and Mattie (Cable) Suttle. She was predeceased by her husbands: Joseph A. Donaloio; James Sweeney; and, Frederick Rahr; her older brothers: George, James, Floyd, Stanley and Francis Suttle as well as her older sister Eleanor Jones, and two younger sisters Inez Pillsbury and Marjorie MacDonald. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Donaloio) Lee and several nieces and nephews.

Born on a mountain in the Catskills, Irma was the seventh of nine children. Irma walked a steep, one lane dirt road to a one room school house, where she began her education. On her return home in the afternoons she rode the family horse up the mountainside to bring the dairy cows in for milking.

