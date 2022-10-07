Irma Ruth Suttle Donaloio Sweeney Rahr

GALVESTON, TX — Irma S. Rahr passed away on October 3, 2022 with her daughter and her caregiver by her side. One of nine children, she was born on the family farm in the Town of Colchester, Delaware County, New York to Ward and Mattie (Cable) Suttle. She was predeceased by her husbands: Joseph A. Donaloio; James Sweeney; and, Frederick Rahr; her older brothers: George, James, Floyd, Stanley and Francis Suttle as well as her older sister Eleanor Jones, and two younger sisters Inez Pillsbury and Marjorie MacDonald. She is survived by her daughter, Brenda (Donaloio) Lee and several nieces and nephews.
Born on a mountain in the Catskills, Irma was the seventh of nine children. Irma walked a steep, one lane dirt road to a one room school house, where she began her education. On her return home in the afternoons she rode the family horse up the mountainside to bring the dairy cows in for milking.
Her childhood home, built into the mountainside, had a spring that ran thru the basement serving as the water supply. In stark contrast to today's amenities there was no indoor plumbing, no electricity and no central air and heat.
During the depression, her father saw a farm with good river bottom land for sale. By this time Irma had been sent to an aunt's home in a nearby village with more grades for schooling. The purchase of the White City Stock Farm near the Village of Sidney, New York reunited her with her family.
Irma was interested in music and learned to play the melodeon, mandolin, violin, clarinet, baritone sax, bassoon, viola, cello, string bass and piano. At a little over five feet tall, Irma was the high school band drum majorette with all the regalia - boots, baton, tall hat, short skirt and high steps.
Although a one room school house graduate, she went on to earn a Bachelors degree in music. Then the War came. When it ended jobs that were once open to women suddenly disappeared. When the men came home, Irma was waiting tables in a little restaurant soon to be purchased by Joseph Donaloio her future husband.
As prejudice against women in the workforce subsided, Irma secured a teaching position in Sidney, Masonville and Sidney Center, New York. She taught elementary and middle school music appreciation, choir, and led many holiday concerts.
She drove nights, often on narrow, snowy roads, to attend classes at Ithaca College, earning a Masters in Music Education. She was a member of the Business Professional Women's Association, the Sidney United Methodist Church and the Mt. Upton United Methodist Church.
With the family's purchase of another restaurant and a move to the "country" Irma bought a horse ostensibly for her daughter. It didn't take long for her to decide that her daughter needed company on trail rides. A lover of Morgan horses, Irma had several that she rode and drove with a little two wheel buggy thru the hills of upstate New York.
On retirement from teaching she worked in the family's restaurants. Regrettably her first husband, Joseph Donaloio, passed away shortly after their retirement. She remarried James Sweeney, and moved to Quincy, MA. When Jim passed away, Irma moved full time to Bradenton, Florida.
Mutual friends introduced her to Frederick Rahr; she again married and moved to Sun Lakes, Arizona. While in Sun Lakes, she was: active in the Red Hat Society; sang alto in the choir at Sun Lakes United Methodist Church; became a proficient organist; and, traveled to places she never dreamed of as a kid. Over the years she volunteered tutoring children from Boston, Florida, and Arizona Native American communities. She maintained a healthy "fan club" correspondence with former students - thanking her for music appreciation - teaching colleagues; attended Libbie's Place, and read voraciously.
Visitation will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm , Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at Malloy & Son Funeral Home, 3028 Broadway, Galveston, TX. Burial will be at Prospect Hill Cemetery, Sidney, New York, at a date to be determined.
The family asks that donations in Irma's memory be made to Artist Boat, Libbie's Place Senior Day Program or the charity of your choice.
