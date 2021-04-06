GALVESTON — Jean Nathalie Bell, 91 years, passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. She was born June 10, 1929 in Rochester, New Hampshire. Jean has devoted her life first and foremost to our Lord Jesus Christ and secondly to her family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her mother, May Hackett Bell; her father, Michael Webster Bell; and stepmother, Audrey Bell. Also preceding her in death are her very precious aunt and uncle, Donna Lee Bell Dominy and Floyd Dominy, who took Jean in at the age of 13 years. Jean’s sister, June Bell McCalla, who resided most of her life in Wheaton, Maryland also preceded her in death, as well as her stepsister, Vivian Bell Duemling.
Jean is survived by her loving nieces and nephews from Massachusetts, family from Pearl River, Louisiana, and a host of longtime friends, including her close friend, Doug Brown.
Jean has lived a full, wonderful life serving in the Lay Carmelite community. She has traveled to all 50 states, Italy, South America and other areas in Europe, finishing up her “bucket list” with a long-awaited trip to the lovely country of Ireland.
Jean was a standout employee working at American National Insurance Company for 50 years. She began work there at the age of 18 years and retired in 1997. She was also a Red Cross volunteer. Jean leaves a legacy of commitment to serving her Lord and showing kindness and generosity recognized by all who knew her.
Jean’s family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 pm, Thursday, April 8, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A rosary will begin at 2:30 pm, led by the Lay Carmelites, and funeral mass will begin at 3:00 pm. Burial will be held at a later date in Pearl River, LA.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Holy Family Parish or to the Catholic Resource Crisis Center.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Jean’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
