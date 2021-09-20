LA MARQUE — Cheryl Mock Smith, 65, passed away peacefully at home in La Marque on Friday, September 17th under the loving care of Hospice, her husband and her father, after a courageous three-year battle with cancer. Cheryl was born in Galveston to Grant and June Mock on August 17, 1956. She attended Galveston Public Schools, graduating from one of the greatest classes at Ball High School in 1974, where she was a 4-year member of the Ball High Tornettes. Cheryl held various administrative positions throughout her career starting at the City of Galveston Health Department, Amoco Oil Co., American Indemnity Insurance, Ernst & Young and HCA Hospitals.
Cheryl is preceded in death by her loving mother, June Anne Mock; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Frances and William Smith; grandmothers, Charlotte Greenwood and Dorothy Mock Clark; grandfather, Grant E. Mock, Sr.; brothers, Randal Thomas Mock and Gary Grant Mock; and aunt, Dorothy Kemp.
She is survived by her husband of 44 years, H.L. “Bubba” Smith; her father, Grant Mock Jr.; brother, Russell Mock (Letty); aunt, Margaret Mock Morton; brother-in-law, Bill Smith; sisters-in-law, Margaret Smith Barbick (John) and Clare Smith Armstrong (John); and several cousins, nieces and nephews from the Mock and Smith families.
Cheryl had and very outgoing and strong personality, and she was never afraid to voice her opinion on anything. She always enjoyed traveling, her annual trips to Las Vegas, her new RV to allow her to keep traveling during the pandemic, and tending to the flowers in her gardens. Her newest hobby was watching and attending as many Nascar and Indy Car races as possible. She had her favorite drivers.
The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Houston Methodist Hospital Cancer Center who have treated Cheryl for the last three years and Essential Hospice who has cared for her lately. Cheryl wishes to thank all her many friends who have encouraged her throughout this journey.
As per her wishes, there will be no visitation and a private family service will be held at Grace Memorial Park in Hitchcock, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, Cheryl wishes you to consider donating to (ACPMP) Appendix Cancer Pseudomyxoma Peritonei Research Foundation at https://acpmp.org/help-us/donate/ or the charity of your choice.
