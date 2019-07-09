Fred Applegath, 100, formerly of Texas City, TX, passed away Tuesday July 2, 2019 in Conroe, Texas.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home in Texas City.
Born in Christopher, Illinois and raised in Herrin, Illinois. Fred graduated from Southern Illinois University. He enlisted in the Army Air Corps but did not think he would be accepted. He was accepted and trained to drop paratroopers.
After Fred returned from the war, he married Wanda Ruth Kiel. They recently celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary.
Fred continued his education with a masters degree in Chemical Engineering from Ohio State University. A few years later, Fred began his 34-year career with Lion Oil Company that was purchased by Monsanto in 1960. During his career, Fred earned numerous patents.
Fred is survived by his wife Wanda and by his children and spouses; John & Suzan Applegath of Conroe, TX; Ellen & Dan Honeycutt of Marietta, GA; James Applegath and Amanda Applegath of Katy, TX; and Tom Applegath of Conroe, TX. PawPaw or Grampa and his wife have eight grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.
Fred was a valued member of First Presbyterian Church in Texas City.
