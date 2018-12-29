Hallie Elaine (Catching) Manlove-Salsbury, passed on Wednesday December 26, 2018 at home peacefully with family surrounding her with prayer and love.
She was born in Galveston, Texas on March 6, 1928. Hallie was raised in Galveston Texas and attended Galveston schools, worked as a data processor for American National Insurance Company in the Hutchings-Sealy Building on the Strand until she married and became a long-time stay-at-home mother. Active in her community and church, she raised a family full of talent and happiness. She introduced them to the arts in music, stage, and fine arts and supported them in every endeavor they pursued. She was instrumental in the early development of Manlove Printing & Advertising Company of Houston, TX that was founded in 1959. She was a life member of Eastern Star Chapter 731 Park Place Lodge 1172 and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Bouciants Order 205. She had a quick wit and enjoyed reading, sewing, crochet, music and travelling and had a deep affection for her beloved and spoiled dogs and cats.
She is preceded in death by her first husband Jim W. Manlove (1948-1982) and by her second husband Donald Salsbury (1983-2018) as well as her mother and father Elder and Hal Catching and sister and brother Evelyn Keller and Ernest Catching of Galveston, Texas.
She is survived by her sons James Manlove and wife Nancy of Texas City, Texas and John Manlove and wife Gina of Pasadena, Texas.
Her legacy expanded with four grandchildren Jason Manlove, Jennifer Manlove-Holbert, Melody Manlove-Farkas and Leah Manlove-Howard along with nine great grandchildren. She also leaves behind the love of her extended family and step-children Dr. Kyle Salsbury and Sharon Salsbury both of Campbellsville, Kentucky and Donald Mack Salsbury of Brecksville, Ohio, their four children and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by her favorite niece Chris Torres.
The family welcomes all friends of the family to help us celebrate her wonderful life and cherish her memories. Service arrangements will be held Sunday, December 30, 2018 at Forest Park East Funeral Home Chapel and Cemetery located at 21620 Gulf Freeway, Webster, Texas 77598 with Public Visitation from 11:30 am - 12:30 pm followed by Services at 12:30 pm and Graveside at 1:30 pm.
