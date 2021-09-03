SANTA FE — Ms. Karen Bird Blanks passed from this life Wednesday, September 1, 2021, in League City.
Born November 19, 1954 in Texas City, Ms. Blanks had been a lifelong resident of Galveston County. Karen had worked as a secretary for Union Carbide for 22 years, retiring in 1996. She enjoyed cooking, shopping, watching the Lifetime channel and hosting and decorating for the holidays.
Survivors include her parents, Elmo and Tressie Bird; sons, Jed Blanks and wife, Michelle of Santa Fe, Justin Blanks and wife, Tammy of Dickinson; brother, Ron Bird of College Station; sisters, Cheryl Vinsonhaler of New Braunfels, Beverly Price of The Woodlands; grandchild, Memphis and one grandchild on the way.
A private cremation was conducted under the direction of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, (409) 925-3501. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
A celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.