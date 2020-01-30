Cassandra Sheniece Watson was born August 11, 1977 to Sheared Watson-Wright in Odessa, TX.
She attended grades schools in Midland, Texas and was a member of the True Vine Ministries in Hitchcock, TX where she served as an usher.
Sandy is survived by her children, Jakai (Hitchcock, TX), Jada (Midland, TX); her sister Sheronica Wright (Hitchcock, TX), grandmother Ruby Hambrick (Midland, TX) Uncle and Aunt, Edward and Denna Gibson, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Sandy’s Family and Friends will Celebrate her Life on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Mainland Funeral Home 2711 Texas Avenue La Marque, TX 77568. Memorials may be sent to the Funeral Home. Dorthea Jones is the Family Funeral Director.
