GALVESTON—Michael Lazare, 59, departed this life on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at UTMB John Sealy Hospital.
Michael was born December 25, 1958, to Marshall and Julia Lazare in Opelousas, LA. He attended Galveston public schools and graduated from Ball High School in 1977 and was employed with various food service jobs.
He was preceded in death by his father; wife, Lisa Lazare; daughter, Myiesha Dugar; brother, Rickey Lazare; and nephew, Derrick Phillips.
He leaves precious memories with his mother, Julia Lazare; son, De’Aundre (Destiny); daughter, Jonetta; one sister; three brothers; devoted companion, Audrey Jones; and a host of other relatives and friends.
A viewing will be held on Friday, June 28th, from 4:00-6:00 p.m. at Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary and again on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. with a rosary at 9:30 a.m., followed by a funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church with Father Jude Ezuma as Celebrant. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
