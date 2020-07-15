GALVESTON—
Susie Mae Ward, 91, departed this life on July 7, 2020, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
Susie invites you to join them as they celebrate her life on Saturday, July 18, 2020, beginning with a visitation from 9-10:45 AM in chapel of Fields-Johnson Family Mortuary. A Graveside service will follow at Lakeview Cemetery.
She is survived by her sons, grand and great grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.
See full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
