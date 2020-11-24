D. Gale Rogers

11/20/1923
— 11/21/2020
GALVESTON —
David Gale Rogers passed away at Jennie Sealy Hospital on Saturday evening November 21, 2020, surrounded by his children. He was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma on November 20, 1923, to Harold and Bertha Rogers. The family moved to Galveston when Gale was a baby. After graduating from Ball High School, Gale attended Wesleyan University in Connecticut before receiving an appointment to the U. S. Naval Academy, Class of 1946. Once his tour of duty was completed, Gale returned to Galveston to begin his career in the insurance business. It was then he met the love of his life, Mary Jane Steding, and they would enjoy 62 years of a marriage full of love and dance. In addition to his successful insurance career, he was very involved in civic duty, including 69 years as a member of the Galveston Kiwanis Club. He prided himself on connecting small business owners with each other, so all could be successful.
When not selling insurance or recruiting members for Kiwanis, Gale enjoyed sailing with Mary Jane, either at the Galveston Yacht Club or the Galveston Boat Club. He was also an avid golfer and charter member of the Galveston Country Club. Gale’s other passions included playing the piano, dancing, and discussing the world’s problems with his morning coffee group. He and Mary Jane were active members in the First Lutheran Church, always looking forward to Oktoberfest each year.
Gale is survived by his children Douglas Rogers (Marcie), Jane Rogers Jordan, and Garry Rogers (Maurissa); grandchildren Brandon Rogers (Vanessa), Cassie Rogers Walker (Blake), Katelyn Jordan Cary (Jason), Jessica Jordan, Shannon Rogers, Steven Rogers and great-granddaughter Isabel Rogers.
Memorials can be made to the Galveston Kiwanis Club, First Lutheran Church Endowment, or the charity of one’s choice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.