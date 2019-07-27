Long time Galveston resident, Sylvia Schwartz Bronstein, 94, passed away peacefully on July 26 after a short illness.
Sylvia was born on May 24, 1925 in Coney Island, New York. She was the daughter of Russian immigrants who came to the United States through Ellis Island. As a young adult, Sylvia came to Houston and then to Galveston where she married Myer Bronstein, her loving husband, who pre-deceased her in 1988. Until her final days, Sylvia was an avid reader, enjoyed spending time on the computer, and loved listening to classical music, especially the Johann Strauss Orchestra with conductor André Rieu.
Sylvia will be missed terribly by her five children, Beth Nock, Rochelle Moses, Neil Bronstein, Ellen Weiner, and Arnold Bronstein and their spouses, Mendel Nock, Buddy Moses and Marc Weiner. Sylvia was proud of her seven grandchildren and their spouses: Aaron Moses and Lauren Moses, Alyson and Blake Halpern, Brett Moses and Elin Lundman, Michael Nock, Rebecca Nock and Corey Woloschin, and Michael and Charlie Weiner. Four great-grandchildren were also blessed to have Great Grandma in their lives, Elizabeth and Holden Moses and Ryder and Ledger Halpern. Sylvia is survived by her beloved sister, Adele Schwartz Rose and nieces, Nancy Taitz and Eileen Tarzia, and nephew, Jeffrey Rose, his wife Tracey, and their families.
She received devoted care for many years from Andrea Wirt, MSN, RN at UTMB. The family appreciates the loving care given by Rosemary Vargas, Rebecca Espinosa, and Patricia Diaz.
Donations can be made to a charity of your choice in memory of Sylvia.
Funeral services will be privately held.
