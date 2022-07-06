HOUSTON — JAMEMARKUS ALEXANDER CLEMONS, 25, beloved Son, Grandson,Brother, Nephew, Uncle, Cousin and loving friend, went on to be withthe Lord, departing this earthly life on Saturday, June 18, 2022.
JameMarkus was born to the late James Alphonso and Partina Clemons, in Galveston Texas, on January 29, 1997. JameMarkus was blessed with a large loving family. He received Christ at an early age under the leadership of Dr. William Lloyd Randall Jr. and the Greater Saint Matthews Baptist Church, in Hitchcock, Texas.
JameMarkus is a 2015 graduate of Hitchcock High . JameMarkus is preceded in earthly death by his Father, James Alphonso Clemons, his Grandmother, Flordie Ruth Clemons, and his Great-Grandmother, Matlene Finch.
JameMarkus leaves to cherish his beautiful memories, his loving Grandparents, Milton and Sherry Grant of Hitchcock, Texas; his Mother Partina Clemons; his siblings, Christopher Clemons (Nikki), Alanza Clemons, Jame Monique Cooper; his Uncle, Jeremy Jones (Keisha); his Aunt, Janessa Daniels (Peter); Uncle Brandon Dennis (Marylacy); his nephew, Ezra Parks, and his niece Christiyana Clemons; a host of Great Uncles and Aunts, Cousins, friends and his brothers in life, James and JameMarr Cooper, along with a host of other relatives.
A celebration of JameMarkus' life will take place Saturday, July 9th. Public viewing 11am. Service will begin at 12pm. Greater St. Matthews Baptist Church 6333 Hwy 6, Hitchcock Tx. 77563
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.