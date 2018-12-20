Jack Leroy Smith, (72) of La Marque passed away on Tuesday, December 18, 2018. He was born May 15, 1946 in Burbank, California to Virgil Smith and Marion Lynch.
Jack was a resident of La Marque for 15 years, formerly from California; He was a veteran in the United States Army, a member of Faith Community Church of Bayou Vista and a member of the Cement Mason Local Union.
He is preceded in death by his parents and sister Phyllis Seeley.
He is survived by his wife Dodie Smith, mother-in-law Delores Ewing, four daughters: Kathy Hankins (Ross), Kelly Smith, Candice Rhines (Albert) and Karen Priddy, son Joseph Smith (Nadia), eleven grandchildren: Brandi Kostelecky, Jacob Haas, Joseph Parsens, Maryjane Flores, Timothy Hasskins, Amya Goff, Jayda Goff, Calan Dawsey, Elissa Gerrero and Tre’ Gerrero and nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial visitation will be on Friday, December 21, 2018 from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque. A Celebration of Life will be at a later date.
