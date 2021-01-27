GALVESTON — Mason George Phipps, 92, departed this life on January 23, at UTMB Jennie Sealy Hospital.
There will be a Graveside Service held today, January 28, 2021, at 10:15 AM in the Houston National Cemetery.
A U S Army veteran, he was retired from UTMB and is survived by numerous friends.
Send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
