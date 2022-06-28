SANTA FE — Mr. Vincent John Macaluso, Jr. passed from this life Saturday morning, June 25, 2022, in Santa Fe.
Born April 13, 1954 in Galveston, Mr. Macaluso had been a lifelong resident of Santa Fe. He had worked as a service and parts advisor for multiple car dealerships. Vincent was a member of the Iron Workers Local #135 as well as the Knights of Columbus Council #10393. He had a love for fishing and race cars, but spending time with his family was his favorite thing to do.
He was preceded in death by his father, Vincent John Macaluso, Sr. and brother, Gary Wayne Macaluso.
Survivors include his mother, Theresa Macaluso; sons, Jason Macaluso and wife, Anna, Anthony Macaluso and wife, Stephanie, Kevin Crawford and wife, Heather; brother, Dominic Macaluso and wife, Mary; grandchildren, Brayleigh Macaluso, Houston Crawford, Laila Macaluso, River Macaluso; numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation with the family will be from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022 with a memorial services beginning at 7:00 p.m., in the chapel of Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, TX (409) 925-3501, with Mr. Robert Chavarria officiating.
Mr. Macaluso's sons would like to give a special thank you to his nurses, especially his daughters-in-law, Anna and Stephanie. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
