DICKINSON — Warren Charles Wilson, 83, claimed his eternal rest on June 13, 2022. He was born in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Ball High School and served in the Marines Corps Reserves. He began his career with American National Insurance Company, where he met the love of his life, Betty Yvonne Green. They married at Sacred Heart Church on Feb. 2, 1958.
His loves and hobbies included many years of homing pigeon training, racing and spending time with his friends as a member of the Galveston County Invitational Racing Pigeon Club. Between 1960's - 1970's he and his wife devoted much of their time to serving the Galveston Lassie League. He shared his enthusiasm for the love of the sport with all he coached and is fondly remembered as "Coach Wilson". He was a die-hard Houston Astro, Dallas Cowboy, Rockets fan. During his twilight years he and his children spent many nights watching ball games.
He worked for American National Insurance Company for 45 years and retired as a Purchasing Agent with many fond memories and friends. He and Betty were blessed to travel the world and share its hidden beauties.
He is preceded in death by his parents George W and Josephine Bertolino Wilson, wife Betty Wilson, and brother Gary Wilson along with numerous Aunts and Uncles. He is survived by children Valerie Millican (David), Phyllis Hosey (Phil), Pamela Fearrington (Robert), a devoted son Bruce Wilson, grandchildren Billy Jack Sanders, III, (Sabrina), Shawn Fearrington, John Ross (JR) Fearrington (Brittany), Morgan Fearrington, and great grandchildren Kyle and Kaylee Sanders.
He is also survived by sisters Shirley Choate, Glenda Mouton (Tony), Donna Lawrence, sister in-law Nora Wilson, and a very special aunt, Christine Bertolino Welsh and many dear relatives and friends.
Many friendships and fond memories were made while living at The Shores of Clear Lake. The family wishes to thank all the endearing caregivers at The Shores of Clear Lake and A special thanks and gratitude to his very special caregivers, Christine Culberson and Carol Smith who shared much joy and laughter with our father.
Warren greatly loved all his family and always looked forward to spending time with them. Though sadly missed, Dad you will always live on in our heart as we continue to pass on the love of family while sharing life's lessons you taught us all.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 20, 2022 from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. with a memorial following at James Crowder Funeral Home, 401 Texas Avenue, La Marque, Texas. A private family burial service will follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
