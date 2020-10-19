A Memorial Service will be held for Carolyn Joan Teichman Urbani, Monday, November 2, 2020, at 11:00 AM. There will be a family-only service held at First Presbyterian Church, which will be live-streamed on YouTube and shown at the Garten Verein for all friends to attend. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following at the Garten Verein until 2:00 PM. Honorary pallbearers are nephews Kevin Teichman, Brian Teichman, Paul Huerta Jr., Todd Huerta and close friends, Jimmie Fundling, Ronnie Graber, Richard Ivy, and Joe Trambrella.
For those who are not able to attend please use this link to watch the service: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr-a041Uf9qSiwzccsYdKFg/
