Grace Conti, 89, of Galveston, passed away July 8th, 2021. Born in Aci Trezza, Sicily, Italy to parents Giovonni and Alfia Mirabella Lofaro, Grace came to Galveston at an early age, becoming a United States Citizen in 1942, and remained in Galveston all of her life. On January 12, 1951 the former Miss Grace Lofaro was joined in marriage to Joseph Conti with a ceremony held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was married to him for 51 years until his death in 2002. Grace was a lifelong homemaker and took care of her five children. She loved to travel and make her way to the casino where she was, more times than not, extremely lucky. Grace enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, family and friends and would often cook for others at the Elks Club and other gatherings. She was a member of the Italian American Association, and she loved celebrating the feast of St. John the Baptist.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Conti; parents, Alfia & Giovanni Lofaro; sister, Tina Fichera; and brother-in-law, Joseph Fichera; brother, Sebastian Lofaro; son-in-law, Robert Cordova; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Buster and Mary Conti.
Grace is survived by her children: Natale Conti and wife Stephanie of Galveston, Camilla Ramagli and husband Dr. Louis of Missouri City, Freda Cordova of League City, Johnny Conti of Galveston and Joseph A. Conti and wife Rose of Galveston; grandchildren, Natalie Solomon and husband Mike of College Station, Sarah Thrash and husband Jamie of League City, Brian Ramagli of San Rafael, CA, Lori Ramagli of Missouri City, Jason Cordova and wife Sayra of Rosharon, Matthew Cordova and wife Christine of Pearland, Seth Ornelas of Galveston and Raven Ornelas of Galveston; great grandchildren: Jaxson, Harper and Scout Solomon, Adelynn and Evelyn Cordova, Aiden Cordova, Alex Garcia and Grayson Thrash; and she is also survived by her sister-in-law, Grace Lofaro of Galveston, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Sacred Heart Church, 1302 Broadway, in Galveston. The Rite of Christian Burial Mass will begin at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 13, followed by entombment at Calvary Catholic Mausoleum.
Pallbearers will be Dr. Louis Ramagli, Philip Apgar, Jason Cordova, Matthew Cordova, Mario Grasso and Lori Ramagli. Honorary pallbearer is Ross Powley.
The family would like to express extreme gratitude to Grace’s caretakers: Wyona Wyche, Ale Wyche, Gabby Martinez and Resolutions Hospice.
To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit Grace’s page at www.malloyfuneralsandcremations.com.
