Randy Lawrence Brown “Pep”, transitioned to his eternal home on July 28, 2018.
Randy was born January 29, 1957 at UTMB in Galveston, Texas. He graduated from Galveston Ball High Class of 1975. He was a dedicated worker at UTMB for 10 years before working for Galveston Independent School District, where he retired.
He is preceded in death by his father Willie Brown (Pepper), son Randy Brown, Jr. and sister Keeley McMahon.
He leaves to cherish his memory; a loving mother Edna Brown, children; Brandy Brown, Chris Harris, Tarandy Williams (Jamal); sisters: Sandra Tucker, Joni Campbell (David), Vanessa Galloway; brothers Ted Brown (Inez); grandchildren Krisha’e Harris, MaKayla Harris, Zylen Collins, Elise Williams; and a host of relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, August 3, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Live Oak Missionary Baptist Church, 1020 32nd St., Galveston TX 77550. Homegoing service will begin at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
