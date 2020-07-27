Aurora Balderas Olveda age 62 of Galveston died Thursday July 23, 2020 at Jennie Sealy Hospital in Galveston. Funeral services are 6:30pm Wednesday July 29, 2020 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home. The family will receive visitors from 5:00pm until 8:00pm at the funeral home.
Aurora was born October 19, 1957 in Eagle Pass, Texas to Jose Olveda and Aurora Balderas. She was employed in housekeeping for over 30 years at the Tremont Hotel, a job that she truly loved. She loved to cook for her family as they were the most important in her life. She always put her family first because she was the greatest mother and wife. She took pride in everything she put her mind to no matter how big or how small. Her granddaughter brought her much happiness and joy and she loved spending time with her. We will miss your smile and kindness but we will see you again.
Preceded in death by her parents, survivors include her husband of 45 years Sergio Olveda, Sr.; daughter Griselda Olveda; son Sergio Javier Olveda, Jr. all of Galveston; sister Maricela Ayala and husband Sergio of San Antonio; brother Jose Balderas and wife Patricia of San Antonio; and her only granddaughter Emila Charlotte Olveda of Galveston; numerous other relatives and a host of friends and co-workers at the Tremont House Hotel.
