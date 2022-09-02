NACOGDOCHES, TX — Donald Clifton Baker, 94, passed away in Nacogdoches, TX, on August 24, 2022. Donald was born on April 22, 1928 in Memphis, TN to Edgar Roy Baker and Katherine Elizabeth Epperson Baker. In 1932, at 4 years of age, his family moved to Galveston, TX.
He enlisted in the Navy during WWII. He served as an Electrician's Mate on several ships, the U.S.S. Grasp, U.S.S. Bullwheel, U.S.S. Neches and U.S.N.O.B. Subic Bay, P.I. In the Korean War, Donald served on the U.S.S. Wiseman. During his service, he was awarded several medals. At the end of his 7 years and 8 months of service, he joined his family on Galveston Island.
Donald married his high school sweetheart, Delores Jean "Dee" Holland on March 29, 1952. The couple moved to LaMarque, TX, to raise their children Debra Kay (Baker) Perthuis and David Ray Baker. During his many years in LaMarque, Donald coached many Little League Baseball teams, and led some to the City Championships. He was a member of the LaMarque Volunteer Fire Department where he and Dee enjoyed competing in Pumper Races. He was a member of the LaMarque Jaycees, Veterans of Foreign Wars, and IBEW (International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers). He was a Deacon at the First Christian Church in LaMarque. Donald retired in 1985, after 35 years of service with Houston Power and Light.
On December 9, 1985, Donald and Dee moved "to the country" in Chireno, Texas where he served on the Chireno ISD School Board and as Fire Chief of the Chireno Volunteer Fire Department. Donald also helped many community members with electrical repairs.
Donald leaves a family who adore him and hope to carry on the legacy that he lived out in actions, not words. He leaves his wife of 71 years, Delores Jean "Dee" Holland Baker. He also leaves his daughter Debra Kay Baker Perthuis (Tommy) and son David Ray Baker (Donna). Seven grandchildren, Brandon Perthuis (Michelle), Bret Perthuis (Tracy), Britnie Perthuis Morris (James), JoDee Baker Woodcock (Clint), Jared Baker (Jennessa), Jenny Katherine Baker and Justin David Baker.
His growing family also includes eleven great-grandchildren, Chase Perthuis, Ty and Brayden Perthuis, Kayden, Kynslee and Kannon Morris, Callie Jo and Cara Jean Woodcock, Harrison, Miles and Eli Baker. Donald also leaves his younger brother, and fellow sailor, George and wife Sandi Baker of Norfolk, Virginia and his sister-in-law Barbara Holland Bledsoe. He has many nieces and nephews from both the Baker and Holland sides of the family that he loved.
Preceding Donald in death are his parents, Edgar and Katherine Baker, four brothers, Earl, Roy, Mickey and Paul Baker, and two sisters, Katherine Baker Dalton and Doris Baker Malone.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations be made by check or cash to the Burke Center- Early Childhood Development, Attn: Robin Dunn, 2001 S. Medford Drive, Lufkin, TX 75901.
The family is being served by Laird Funeral Home, if you would like to sign an online register, please visit lairdfh.net.
