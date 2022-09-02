Donald Clifton Baker

NACOGDOCHES, TX — Donald Clifton Baker, 94, passed away in Nacogdoches, TX, on August 24, 2022. Donald was born on April 22, 1928 in Memphis, TN to Edgar Roy Baker and Katherine Elizabeth Epperson Baker. In 1932, at 4 years of age, his family moved to Galveston, TX.

He enlisted in the Navy during WWII. He served as an Electrician's Mate on several ships, the U.S.S. Grasp, U.S.S. Bullwheel, U.S.S. Neches and U.S.N.O.B. Subic Bay, P.I. In the Korean War, Donald served on the U.S.S. Wiseman. During his service, he was awarded several medals. At the end of his 7 years and 8 months of service, he joined his family on Galveston Island.

