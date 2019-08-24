Harry Franklin Marsh was born on November 2, 1926 in Charlottesville, Virginia. He passed away August 13, 2019 at the age of 92 years.
When he was 17 he became a Merchant Seaman and sailed for 48 years until he retired. He served two years in the United States Army and then returned to his love of the sea. He was married to Mary Joyce Gilbert in 1954 and home became Galveston, Texas where he resided for 50 years.
Harry was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks U.S.A. Lodge #126 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles, Galveston, Texas. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church. He loved baseball, football, ancient history and reading.
He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Joy Marsh, Honolulu, Hawaii, his Sister, Jo Ann Dudley, Charlottesville, Va. and a niece, Hope Wood, husband Randy, son Tanner and daughter, Haley of Charlottesville, Va.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Gilbert Marsh, his father, Charles, mother, Eunice and brother, Charles Marsh. He was loved by Mozell Gilbert Richie of San Antonio and sons, Clay Richie of San Antonio and Ross Richie, California, and many family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Ronald McDonald House of Galveston, 1518 Tremont Street, Galveston, Texas, 77550. Ronald McDonald House 409-762-8770, Elks Lodge #126 1518 Tremont Street 409-762-1212, U.S. Coast Guard 8th District Public Affairs 281-464-4810, Central United Methodist Church 33rd Street & Avenue O 1/2 409-762-2138 Pastor - Michael Gienger.
A memorial service with burial at sea in Galveston will be announced.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.