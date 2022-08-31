Frances Lee Allen

HOUSTON, TX — Frances Lee Allen, 97, was born on March 6, 1925 to Frances & Mattie Moore in Luling, Texas. Frances passed away peacefully after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was surrounded by her loving family on August 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Frances was a sweet, soft-spoken, loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved God and enjoyed serving as a choir member, Mission 1 and Sunday School at St. Luke Baptist Church. Frances gave her all at UTMB Galveston for 15 years; she then worked at The Shriners Children’s Hospital where she retired. After retirement, she loved volunteering at The Shriners Children’s Hospital on her free time. Frances will be truly missed by all who met her.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription