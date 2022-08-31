HOUSTON, TX — Frances Lee Allen, 97, was born on March 6, 1925 to Frances & Mattie Moore in Luling, Texas. Frances passed away peacefully after an extended battle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was surrounded by her loving family on August 26, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Frances was a sweet, soft-spoken, loving and caring mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. She loved God and enjoyed serving as a choir member, Mission 1 and Sunday School at St. Luke Baptist Church. Frances gave her all at UTMB Galveston for 15 years; she then worked at The Shriners Children’s Hospital where she retired. After retirement, she loved volunteering at The Shriners Children’s Hospital on her free time. Frances will be truly missed by all who met her.
Frances is preceded in death by her parents and 6 siblings. Frances leaves to cherish her memory a loving devoted daughter, Patricia Ellis; grandson, Charles L. Ellis Jr; great grandchildren, Faith Ellis and DeVante Ellis; great-great grandchild, Landyn Kai Ellis, Nephews, Ronnie Jones and Ethan Jones; niece, Joslyn Jones; a host of great nephews, nieces, devoted friends, Tonia Ellis, Georgia Wooten, Likita Wooten, Georgia Basile, Essie Womack, Emma Johnson, DR. R. Cole, Fay Burnett and the entire St. Luke Baptist Church Family.
Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at St. Luke Baptist Church, 1301 Ave L. Galveston, TX 77550 at 12:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to: Houston area Alzheimer Association in Memory of Frances Allen
