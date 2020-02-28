Bernhard “Jim” James Gollberg, 71, of Texas City, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020, at Kindred Hospital Clear Lake.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. George's Episcopal Church in Texas City. Visitation will be an hour prior from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m.
Jim was born in Texas City on October 19, 1948. Jim was a chemist with Cormett Engineering in Houston. He was also a chief research chemist with Med Chem in Houston. In his spare time Jim enjoyed fishing and collecting ancient Greek and Roman coins.
Jim is preceded in death by his parents, Bernhard and Marjorie Gollberg.
Survivors include his brother Robert Gollberg and many cousins and friends.
Honorary Pallbearers are Bob Weldon, Rick Schmidt, David Lewis, Jess Colwell, Robert Zand, Mathew Zand, Jerry Newman, Randall Hollimon, Sr., Randall Hollimon, Jr., Mauricio Salazar, Dr. Machelle Siebel, Steve Lusko and Paul Sach
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity or to Jim’s Go Fund Me account: Jim Gollberg medical recovery fund is greatly appreciated. https://www.gofundme.com/f/jim-gollberg-medical-recovery-fund.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.