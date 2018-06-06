Ms. Sharon Partheina Gauldin, 41, passed away on Wednesday, May 9, 2018. Ms. Gauldin was born on December 22, 1976 in Galveston, Texas.
A Memorial Service will be held at Greater Macedonia Baptist Church in Texas City at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 9, 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.