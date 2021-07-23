Marilyn Grace "Meme" Judge

DICKINSON, TEXAS —
Marilyn Grace Judge, 85, entered eternal rest on Monday, July 19, 2021 at her residence in Dickinson, Texas. She was born in Orange, Texas to Harry and Daisy Sanders. After graduating from high school in Orange, Texas, she attended Texas Southern University.
Relocating to Galveston, “Meme,” as she was affectionately known, married Ennis Judge, Sr. Marilyn was employed as a Unit Clerk at UTMB-Galveston until her retirement after many years of dedicated service. She had memberships at Jerusalem Baptist Church, Fellowship Baptist Church and Willing Workers Baptist Church where she remained a loyal member until her death. At Willing Workers, Meme was an active member of the Senior Saints and Kitchen Ministries.
Meme will be remembered for her fervent love of cooking which brought people of all walks of life together. Her legacy lives on through her steadfast husband of 62 years, Ennis Judge; daughter, Eleanor Watson; sons, Michael Judge (Lucy), Derek Sanders (Hattie), Sean Judge (Kimberly), and “special” daughter, Jennifer Washington (Donald); brothers James Kelley and Wilmer Burton (Janary), many bonus children; sisters-in-law, Hazel Foster, Katie (Domino) Walters, and Helen (Lindel) Samuels; special friends Doretha Sanchez, Diane Merchant and Beverly Gordan, 15 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, family members and friends who will miss Meme dearly.
A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 10:00am to 11:00am immediately followed by the Celebration of Life at Willing Workers Baptist Church, 801 — 29th Street N, Texas City, Texas.
Seating is limited and COVID-19 guidelines on masks, temperature checks and social distancing is required. Meme’s final resting place will be at Houston Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Pearland, Texas.
A Repast ceremony will be held at the Water Grove Event Venue in Dickinson, Texas beginning at 2:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.