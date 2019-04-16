GALVESTON—Roland Thomas, 90, passed away April 11, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family.
The family invites you to join them as they celebrate the his life on Thursday, April 18, 2019, beginning with a visitation at 9:30 a.m. followed by a service celebrating his life and legacy at 11:00 a.m. at the Historic Avenue L Baptist Church with Pastor E. R. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow at Barbours Memorial Cemetery in Hitchcock, TX.
He is survived by numerous nephews, nieces, cousins and many friends.
See his full obit and send condolences at: www.fieldsjohnson.com
