“To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven…” (Ecclesiastes 3:1)
James C. Bonner, Jr., 85, transitioned from this life on Friday, April 26, 2019 at his residence in Galveston, Texas. He was born on March 26, 1934 to James Cooper Bonner, Sr. and Grace Cornelia Shaw Bonner. He was a 1953 graduate of Central High School. He served as a Sergeant in the United States Army (in the U.S and Germany). Upon his Honorable Discharge from the service he worked at Falstaff Brewery as a machine operator in Galveston until their closure and was hired at Marathon Oil Company for 22 years as a Gage Operator. He retired from Marathon in 1993.
He was a loyal member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church serving in the Sons of Allen and Men’s Choir. He was also the organizer of the Galient Men’s Social and Charity Club.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Elizabeth Bonner Scurry.
Left to cherish his memories are his devoted family: his wife, Ethel Lee Bonner of Galveston; his sons, Louis Anthony Bonner, Sr. (Marie Patsy King Bonner) of Dickinson, Texas and Gary James Bonner of Houston; his grandsons, Louis A. Bonner, Jr. of Houston and Larry Lionel Bonner (Lacy Bonner) of Washington, Texas; his granddaughters, Brianna and Shanna Bonner; and daughters in-law,
Jackie Bonner of La Marque and Della Vargas of La Marque, Texas; two great grandchildren, Lee Ann Bonner of Beaumont, Texas and Noah James Bonner of Galveston, Texas. One sister, Sally Bonner Coleman of Galveston, Texas and a host of other relatives and friends.
Services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Shiloh African Methodist Episcopal Church, 1310 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Galveston, Texas with Pastor Kevin J. Hodge, Sr., Officiating. Arrangements are under the professional care of Wynn Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.