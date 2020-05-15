James Howard Colston of Santa Fe, born March 15, 1961, passed away April 30, 2020.
He is survived by wife Lisa & daughter Sara Lauer (Wade), family & friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. A few storms may be severe. Low 72F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Updated: May 15, 2020 @ 4:14 pm
James Howard Colston of Santa Fe, born March 15, 1961, passed away April 30, 2020.
He is survived by wife Lisa & daughter Sara Lauer (Wade), family & friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.