Ramiro “Ronnie” Maza passed away peacefully at his home in La Marque, surrounded by his family, on Wednesday, December 19, 2018. He was 58 years old.
Ronnie was born to the late Teodoro and Berta Maza in Galveston, Texas on December 14, 1960. He was raised and attended school in Galveston. He gave guitar lessons for a short time, worked at a lighthouse in Victoria, Texas, and was a maintenance mechanic for Galveston ISD. Ronnie enjoyed playing the guitar, singing and cooking. Ronnie was a member of Iglesia Camino Nuevo-New Journey Church in La Marque, where enjoyed spending his time.
Ronnie is preceded in death by his parents, Teodoro and Berta Maza, and two brothers, Theodore and Noe Maza. He is survived by his siblings; Adelita Manning, Luisa Estrada and her husband, Delfino; Delia Garner and her husband LariAnn, Robert Maza, Reynaldo ‘Rey’ Maza and his wife, Elizabeth; Bertha Randall and her husband, Omer; Margie Matta and her husband, Frank. Numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends will also cherish his memory.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses of Texas Oncology and A-med Hospice for their care of Ronnie and support from the church families of Alvin Community Church and Iglesia Camino Nuevo – New Journey Church.
Ronnie’s visitation and Memorial Service will be Friday, December 21 from 10 a.m. – 12 noon at Carnes Funeral Home, 3100 Gulf Freeway in Texas City. Burial will follow at Forest Park East Cemetery in Webster. Serving as pallbearers are Robert Vandell Maza, Rey Maza, Jr., Frank Martinez, Rey Maza, Sr., Robert Maza, and Frank Matta III.
Family and friends are invited to a reception immediately following the burial at Alvin Community Church 620 E. House St., Alvin, TX 77511.
