Wilbert James (T-Will) Molbert, 89, of League City, Texas, passed away on May 20, 2019.
He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on December 27, 1929, to Huesville and Eula Decuir Molbert. He was married to Rose Mary Molbert for 64 years. He graduated from Stephen F. Austin High School in Port Acres, Texas in 1950. After High School he joined the United States Marine Corp where he excelled and retired as a Staff Sergeant.
After leaving the Marines he began his career in Public Works with the City of Port Arthur from 1958 to 1968. He then moved his family to begin his career with the Clear Lake City Water Authority in 1968. He retired as the General Manager in 2003 after 35 years.
After a few years he decided to go back to work where he became an HEB partner from 2006 to 2019. He was loved by his HEB family and customers and was known as “Mr. Will”. He was a member of the VFW, a member of the Elks Lodge and a firefighter for the Jamaica Beach VFD.
He was also a life member of the American Water Works Association. He loved being with his family, traveling with family and friends, dancing with Rose Mary, playing horse shoes and washers at the annual family reunions and most of all, enjoyed drinking his Coors Lite while listening to his Cajun and Country music.
Will was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Dan, Herbin and Leroy, and; sisters, Isabelle, MaryLee and baby Thelma.
Will is survived by his wife, Rose Mary; children, Darlene Cooper (Mark), Jeanine Price, (Rick), Ricky Molbert (Sandy), and Ronnie Molbert. Grandchildren, Kristin, Markie, Monica (Jeff), Christopher, Rhea (Joey), Ricky, Jr. (Nikki), Jacob and Tammy. Great- Grandchildren, Nicholas, Brianna, Maxx, Loral, Garrett (Stephanie), Madison, Brayley and Aiden. Survived also by his brother, Huesville Molbert, Jr.; and sisters, Barbara Jean Greer and Melva Ruth Bernard, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his beloved fur baby-Coco.
The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. till 8:00 p.m. at Forest Park East Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life service will be held the following day, Friday at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel of Forest Park East Funeral Home with entombment at Mount Olivet Cemetery following. In lieu of flowers you may donate to the Jamaica Beach Fire Department, 5355 Jamaica Beach, TX 77554.
