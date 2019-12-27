February 10, 1944, God sent a wonderful daughter to Gertrude and Israel Florence in Galveston. They named their precious gift, Dorothy. This was the beginning of a life that would grow up to inspire, love and influence many others. She was loved much by her family, bringing such joy to them. She was raised in a loving, Christian home where manners, morals and values were instilled within her.
Dorothy's spiritual journey began at First Union Baptist Church and later became a member of Shiloh A.M.E. Church. She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and was baptized. She was educated in the Public Schools of Galveston Independent School District.
"Dot" as she was affectionately called by her family, loved spending quality time with them and cooking family dinners. Dorothy married the love of her life, James Minix and to this union seven children were born.
On December 25, 2019, Dorothy's soul crossed out of time into eternity. Joining her are her beloved husband, parents, grandparents, children, Anthony, Linda, Dale and siblings.
Dorothy's treasured memories will always be etched in the hearts of her beloved family. Her children, Mary Florence (Charles Brown), Dora Aex, Daryl and Cynthia Minix (John); siblings, Lessie Mae Thomas, Isabell Romas, Leon and Allen Florence, 52 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, 9 great-great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
Services will be held Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at Shiloh A.M.E. Church, 1310 29th St, Galveston. Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.