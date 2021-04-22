LEAGUE CITY — OBITUARY FOR MARY ELIZABETH MAGEE
"...She is a woman of dignity and strength and has no fear of old age" (Prov. 31). Two months from her 97th birthday, Mary Elizabeth Magee said good-by to all who loved her. She joined her husband, Major C.O. Magee, Sr. in eternal life on the evening of April 14 2021.
Born in Eufaula, Alabama, on July 12, 1924, she lived part of her early life there and was a true Southern lady with all the grace of her era.
Moved to Columbus, GA where she spent most of her growing up life surrounded by relatives and cousins. Lived through the great depression remembering putting newspapers in shoes with holes and eating mostly veggies since meat was expensive.
Married Lt. C.O. Magee, and bid him goodbye as he left for WWII and didn't return for three years. C.O. Magee, Jr. was born 8 months later.
After the war, they moved to several towns in S. Louisiana with C.O. working for Humble Oil as a petroleum engineer. One town was New Iberia where her second son was born, Ernie Magee and New Orleans where she and family lived on Bourbon Street.
Lived in several S. Texas towns and finally settled in Corpus Christi where her third son was born, John Magee. When C.O. retired from Exxon, they moved to Alexandria, Louisiana.
She joined the First Presbyterian church in Alex. and was elected a Ruling Elder for which she served for several years. Her brother was a Presbyterian minister and missionary to Brazil, her oldest son a Presbyterian minister and father an Elder Emeritus.
She was a member of the Garden Club in Alex. And a member of the dance club with C.O. She was a first class bridge player and she square danced every Saturday night when living in Corpus Christi.
She was involved in the food ministry of her church. Members made and delivered sandwiches for the families at the big charity hospital and Veterans hospital nearby.
She loved the casinos and went often with her friends. Crab leg night was her favorite.
She loved her family dearly; her husband of 66 years, three sons, 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren, two step grandchildren , three step great grandchildren. She was gracious, forgiving, loving and fun to be with.
Service will be April 28, 2021 at First Presbyterian in Alvin, Texas at 10 o'clock. Interment will be in Alexandria, LA., on Thursday at 11 o'clock. Arrangements are under the direction of the James Crowder Funeral Home in La Marque.
Donations can be sent to LSU-A to the C.O. Magee scholarship fund or Alvin Presbyterian church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.