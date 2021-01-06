LA MARQUE — Camesha LaShawn Rivers Jiles was born in Akron Ohio on January 8, 1975 to Odessa Rivers and Wilbert Williams III. Raised by her grandmother Marva K. Bagby since the age of 4 in Galveston, TX, Camesha was full of love and life. She was called home on January 2, 2021 in the comfort of her father's home.
Camesha attended Galveston Public Schools and graduated from Ball High School in May 1994. She was awarded a full basketball scholarship to Jarvis Christian College in Hawkins, TX. While attending Jarvis she also had the pleasure of pledging the Phi Beta Chapter of Omega Gem in Spring 1996.
Camesha had a strong spiritual base and grew up in the Church of the Living God in Galveston, TX. She was a singer, songwriter, and aspiring rap artist who wrote many songs for musical artists including Sophia Fresh and The D.O.P.E Movement.
She loved music, funny movies, to dance and have fun. She was a "Facebook Comedienne" and always kept everyone laughing with her funny sayings and comical memes she posted. She LOVED sports, her favorite team was the Houston Texans and JJ Watt was her favorite player.
She is preceded in death by Great Grandparents: Wilbert and Mable Williams Sr.
She leaves to cherish her memory and life: Mother Odessa Rivers, Father Wilbert Williams III (Denise), Grandmother Marva K. Bagby, Sisters Tamesha Williams and Jasmine Smith; Brothers Anthony Swindell, River Williams, and Trent Williams; Eight Children Detrick (DJ) Gordwin Jr, Destin Payne, Dominique Payne, Drelyn Jiles, Dabree Jiles, Dai Jiles, Dorrean Jiles, and Dior Jiles; Grandson Devontae Payne; Aunts Pier Walter (Joe), Karen Rose (Derreck), Dara Hicks; Uncles Byron and Carlos Williams (Phyllis), devoted cousins Lakisha Hadley, Nikki Williams-Goodwin, and Kendrick Cooper and a hosts of nieces, nephews, other relatives, the Evans Clan, and friends.
There will be a public visitation held on Friday, January 8, 2020 from 10am to 12pm, at Bay Area Funeral Directors located at 5410 FM 1765 (facing hwy 3). 409-933-4300
