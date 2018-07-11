The family of Mary Winfield invite our other family and friends to join us as we celebrate the Love and Legacy of our beloved Matriarch.
Services will be held Saturday, July 14, 2018, at First Union Baptist Church, 1027 Ave K. with visitation beginning at 12:00 p.m. followed by service at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor David L. Everson, Sr. officiating. Burial will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Galveston.
She is survived by her son Isaac Semont, Jr (Carolyn); 7 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; a niece and nephew, cousins and many friends.
Read her full obit and send condolences at www.fieldsjohnson.com
