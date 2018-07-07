DICKINSON—Linda Sanders Sckittone of Dickinson, Texas started her next great adventure beyond this earth on July 4th, 2018. Born Linda Kay Sanders on March 5, 1957 in Brazil, Indiana to William and Rose Sanders.
Linda was always encouraging, always positive, always smiling and spreading joy. Everyone she met loved her and were touched by her kind spirit. Family was priority for Linda. As long as her loved ones were ok she was too. She was a true survivor who joked she had lived several lives within this one life and she truly did. Linda lead a life full of adventure and fun no matter what the circumstances were. She loved adventures to Colorado, Hawaii, Alaska, Mexico, and going on cruises just to name a few. Linda loved to dance. She was a natural. Polka with Pops, disco, country, rock and yes even salsa. She attended some classes at Kansas State University, Southwest Texas State of San Marcos and College of the Mainland of Texas City. She had a career with Kinkos leading to the ownership of five franchises and a retirement in her thirties. She later became a teachers assistant for special needs children in Texas City at Levi Fry for five years. She had a green thumb, having a beautiful flower garden.
Linda is survived by both parents; spouse, Carl Sckittone; son, Eric Stultz with spouse, Lisa; daughters, Melissa Stultz with spouse, Ryan Campos, Julie Sckittone with spouse, Bill Small and Sarah Sckittone; sister, Joanie Smith with spouse, Chris; brothers, Danny Sanders, Joey Sanders with spouse, Shannon, Russel Sanders with spouse, Martha; grandchildren, Greta Stultz, Solomon Dominguez, Toby Stultz, Jude Small; nephews and nieces, and the Schlageter family.
Visitation will be Monday, July 9, 2018, from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at Hayes Funeral Home, 10412 Highway 6, Hitchcock, Texas, followed by a chapel service at 10:00 a.m. with Deacon Alvin Lovelady officiating. Entombment will follow at Hayes Grace Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Memorials in the form of donations may be made in Linda’s name to M.D. Anderson Cancer Research, 1515 Holcomb Blvd., Houston, Texas 77030. www.HayesFuneralHome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.