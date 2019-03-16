Velma Lucille Hurst Sizemore born February 18, 1929 and died March 14, 2019 in Dickinson, Texas at the age of 90. Her spirit was lifted from this world of love ones, family and friends to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her husband Hallie C Sizemore, with whom they were married for 36 years, parents, and 3 brothers.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Glen Sizemore, daughter Vickie Ellen Walthall, husband Darwin, and son Clete Sizemore, wife Melinda, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild, two brothers and one sister.
Visitation with family will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Crowder Funeral Home, Dickinson, TX with service immediately following on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
