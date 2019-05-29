LEBANON, TN—Wallace Reed Beard, 80, was born on March 2, 1939, and went home to be with the Lord on May 24, 2019, in Lebanon, TN.
There will be a visitation at 2:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2109, at Neuble Monument Funeral Home, 1330 Bluebird Rd., Lebanon, TN. (615) 444-3117.
He is survived by three children; four grandchildren; one great-grandchild, all of Tennessee; and sister, Deaconess Georgie Wooten of La Marque, TX; and a host of nephews, nieces, and many friends.
