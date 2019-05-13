GALVESTON—Roger A. Gillard, age 77, passed away Friday, May 10, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Port Arthur, Texas on April 24, 1942. He grew up in Port Arthur, Texas and was a 1960 graduate of Bishop Byrne High School. He graduated from Lamar Tech with a degree in Electronics. He was hired to work for National Cash Register (NCR) in March of 1964, where he worked for 30 years before he retired.
Roger met the “love of his life” Geri, while he was in college. They were married on September 5, 1964. She moved to Galveston, and together began a wonderful life in Galveston. They were both very involved in the community, especially after their children were born. They were involved with the Catholic Schools system, as well as the Public School system. They were members of the square dance group called The Galveston “Isle-A-Manders” for nearly 12 years. Roger was also president of the club for nearly 3 years. He was also involved in Little League, serving as a League President for 2 years, then was appointed by the District Administrator as City Coordinator for all 4 divisions in Galveston at that time. After that, he was appointed as an Assistant District Administrator for the Challenger Leagues. He remained a League Official until he became ill 2 years ago.
Roger was also a member of the Knights of Columbus, and enjoyed helping cook for the different events they held. He also loved to hunt and fish, and always had plenty of stories to tell, as to how the big ones always got away.
He is preceded in death by his brother David J. Gillard of Houston; and his parents Rutherford and Leona Gillard of Port Arthur, Texas.
He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Geri Gillard; children, K. Michelle Schmitt and husband David and R. Anthony Gillard, Jr. and wife Greta; three wonderful grandchildren, Caitlin Nicole Schmitt(currently at LSU), Jake Anthony Schmitt(Ball High School) and Nicholas Cayden Schmitt(O’Connell Preparatory Academy).
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at J. Levy & Termini Funeral Home, with Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 P.M. at Greenlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, 3900 Twin City Highway in Groves, Texas, with Reverend Aaron Sanders officiating.
Pallbearers will be Dennis Byrd, Joe Cappadona, Mark Capel, Scott Kusnerik, Guy Guzman and Jimmy Gerondale.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Stacey Moffett, R.N. and Physical Therapists Glen and Connie for all of the care and attention you all gave him.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Galveston West Isle Little League, c/o Bank of Galveston, attention of Scott Kusnerik.
For those who wish to make online condolences or sign the guest book, please go to www.jlevyfuneralhome.com.
