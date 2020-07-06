April 26, 1930 - July 1, 2020
On April 26, 1930, a beautiful Saturday morning, in La Grange, TX, God blessed the lives of Willie Sam and Bertha Daniels with a precious baby girl. “Mable Louise”, as she affectionately referred to herself, was the tenth of ten children born to this family and was coddled and cherished by her siblings. Mable attended public schools in La Grange, TX and was a proud 1948 graduate of Randolph High School. In the mid-1940’s, the Daniels family began to migrate to La Marque, TX, and after graduation, Mable soon followed. On January 7, 1951, Mable married the love of her life, Melvin Jennings Britton, Sr., and to that union, five children were born. They were married for fifty-three years, before God saw fit to call him home. Mable was blessed to have God fearing, Christian parents, who raised her to live according to God’s Word. She was baptized at an early age and later united with Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church in Texas City, TX. Mable was a faithful member for over seventy years. She served as a member of the Senior Mission #1, Circle #1. She was also a member of Silver Circle #101 Order of the Eastern Stars for fifty plus years. Mable was employed in dietary at Galveston County Memorial Hospital (Mainland Medical Center). She also worked at Celeste Stein Design in Galveston, TX, where she designed and personalized clothing garments. Her lifelong career was caring for her husband and family.
On Wednesday, July 1, 2020, God said “It is finished”. He dispatched his angel to receive his child. Mable is preceded in death by her husband, parents, 7 brothers, and 2 sisters.
Her precious memories will forever be engraved in the hearts of her loving and devoted children, Melvin Britton Jr. (Renee), Mickey Britton (Donna), James Britton Sr., Arthur Britton III (Sara), and Marilyn Franklin (Clarence), all of Galveston County, TX; 19 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11 a.m. with a visitation beginning at 9 a.m. at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church. She will be laid to rest at Hayes Grace Memorial Park in Santa Fe, TX. Arrangements are entrusted to McBride Funeral Home in Texas City, TX. The wearing of face masks and adhering to social distancing are suggested given the safety guidelines issued by local and state officials due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.