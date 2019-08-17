Altagracia Martinez, 90, passed away in Lakehills, Texas on Thursday, August 15, 2019. She was born on June 9, 1929 in Dolores, Texas to Estaban and Andrea Lopez.
Mrs. Martinez was a housewife and lived most of her life in Galveston, Texas. She enjoyed tending to her roses and later in life enjoyed a good game of bingo.
Altagracia was preceded in death by her husband Tomas J. Martinez, son Thomas Martinez, Jr., and grandson Johnathan Sustaita. She is survived by four sons Juan Martinez, Felipe Martinez, Frank Martinez, Jose Martinez, and five daughters, Guadalupe Thompson, Andreita Soto (Rey), Anita Martinez (Richard), Mary Ives (Kirk); 11 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.
Pallbearers are Frank Martinez, Richard Martinez, William O’Neal, Kirk Ives, Juan Martinez and Reynaldo Soto.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, August 19, 2019 and a Rosary will be recited at 6:30 PM at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home in Galveston. Funeral Services will be held 11 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home, 1201 Tremont, Galveston, Texas. Deacon Sam Dell’Olio officiating.
Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2506 65th St in Galveston, Texas.
