Patrick Lemire, 80, of Texas City, passed away on October 5, 2019. Patrick was born in Galveston, the son of Fred E. Lemire and Louise Lemire. After serving four years in the Navy, he worked for Todd Shipyard in Galveston and AMOCO in Texas City until his retirement in 1998.
The rest of his life was devoted to his passion for saltwater fishing. Patrick was an avid fisherman with over 70 years of experience and was the holder of 4 state and 5 world fishing records. He was a saltwater writer/illustrator for over 30 years and loved to share his passion for fishing with others.
Patrick was preceded in death by his parents, Fred and Louise Lemire and brother Fred Lemire.
He is survived by his wife Patricia, of Texas City; his son, Patrick Lemire, wife Kelly, and grandson Riley, of New York City, daughter Kathryn Morrison, and husband Douglas of Houston, Step-daughter(s) Barbara Tinker of League City, Margaret Paoli of Hitchcock, Joan LeCroy of Texas City, brother Donald Lemire, and wife Anne of League City; and numerous grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Along with his relatives, Patrick has a huge fishing family, with many lifelong memories and friends included. Special people in his life were Dorothy McCullin, Rita Baumann, Rob Richardson, Johnny Williams and family, Jim Marigliano, Chris Gonzalez and Woody Woodward.
One thing Patrick always liked to do was help children learn about fishing and his last buddy was Justin Williams who Patrick loved fishing with and mentoring.
A celebration of Patrick’s life will be held aboard Williams Party Boat’s Capt. John at a later date.
May the breeze be gentle, the seas flowing, and schools of angels surround you in your new home.
