Suddie Opal Jeanes Anderson, 88, of Texas City, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 30, 2018.
Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, August 3, 2018 at Emken-Linton Funeral Home, in Texas City. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be Friday at 4:30 p.m., at Hebron Cemetery in Broaddus, Texas.
Suddie was born March 2, 1930, in Broaddus, Texas. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. She worked for several years for the University of Texas Medical Branch Hospital in Galveston as a Unit Clerk. Suddie was an avid marathon runner, enjoyed participating in the South East Texas Sports Fishing Association’s annual Woman’s Tournament, and was a devout Christian of the Baptist Faith. She loved to worship the Lord by playing the piano in church, as well as singing in the church choir.
Suddie was preceded in death by her loving husband, Howard Anderson; brothers, Yulless Jeanes and KP Jeanes Sr., sister, Sally Dore, and Grandson Jason Patterson.
Survivors include her sons, Jerry Anderson and wife Timi, and David Anderson; sister, Toy Glidden, as well as many adoring grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, dear friends, and her beloved dog Zac.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.