Our beloved Mary Jane Kearns (De La Paz) past from this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mary Jane was Born in Kingsville, Texas on November 4, 1952.
Mary leaves behind Husband Todd Kearns, son Arnold Garza, grandchildren Lauran, Laurissa and Lauraina, Brothers and Sisters; Robert, Raul, Lupita, Olga; preceded in death by Mother Dominga, Father Roberto and brother Mario. She was a very loving women with a big heart that took care of others before herself and will be missed by all.
Services will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 Tremont Galveston, TX at 2:00pm Saturday, March 23, 2019. Reception to follow.
