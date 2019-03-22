Mary Jane Kearns (De La Paz)

Our beloved Mary Jane Kearns (De La Paz) past from this life on Wednesday, March 20, 2019. Mary Jane was Born in Kingsville, Texas on November 4, 1952.

Mary leaves behind Husband Todd Kearns, son Arnold Garza, grandchildren Lauran, Laurissa and Lauraina, Brothers and Sisters; Robert, Raul, Lupita, Olga; preceded in death by Mother Dominga, Father Roberto and brother Mario. She was a very loving women with a big heart that took care of others before herself and will be missed by all.

Services will be held at Carnes Brothers Funeral Home 1201 Tremont Galveston, TX at 2:00pm Saturday, March 23, 2019. Reception to follow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription