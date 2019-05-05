Kovacevich
Funeral services for Bernice Kovacevich will be held today at 10 a.m. at Saints Constantine and Helen Serbian Orthodox Church, 4109 Avenue L, Galveston, Texas. Burial will follow the services at the Serbian Orthodox Cemetery on 61st Street in Galveston under the direction of Malloy & Son.
