BAYOU VISTA — Delores Fern Ewing, 92, a life time resident of La Marque, passed away Friday July 1, 2022, in Webster. Delores was born June 15, 1930, in Independence, Missouri, to Claude and Wilma Ford. She has been a longtime resident belonging to Faith Community Church at Bayou Vista. She worked for Dantin Goodwin Florist Shop Galveston and Total Technique Beauty Salon.
Delores was a devoted mother that always made sure family came first. She was also the first to help those she knew who were in need. Her love for her family and others was unconditional and she persevered even through the tough times through her strong will and faith.
Delores was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Jack D. Ewing Sr. and her parents. She is survived by four daughters: Jackie Goodwin and husband Floyd, Donna Ewing, Dodie Ewing Smith, and Annette Barry Holcomb and husband David Holcomb; one son: Jack D. Ewing Jr. and wife Melissa; a Special Daughter Kim Bettison; nine grandchildren: Tracy Goodwin, Floyd T. Goodwin II, Krissy Goodwin Hood, Amanda Goodwin Schlumpf, Candice Rhine, Karen Priddy, Haley Billiot, Ashlen O’Brien and Shelby Ewing; 21 Great Grandchildren and 5 Great-Great Grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 4:00pm to 6:00pm, Friday, July 8, 2022 at James Crowder Funeral Home, La Marque, with a service following at 6:00pm with Pastor Dan Amerson officiating.
Family suggests in lieu of flowers, a donation to be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 16th Floor, New York, NY 10001
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.